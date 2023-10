PAOLA — Iola’s tennis team won first place at Paola Monday night.

The Mustangs amassed five wins, while Baldwin took a second-place finish with four wins. Paola finished in third place with three wins.

Mustang Keira Fawson earned a first place finish in singles play while Iola’s duo of Kyndal Bycroft and Harper Desmarteau took first place in doubles play.