MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s squads fell behind early and never could make up the difference Thursday.

In the girls contest, visiting Madison raced to a 14-3 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in a 46-28 victory. The boys contest didn’t see much difference as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 20-4 cushion in what became a 57-25 romp.

The contests marked the second round of Marmaton Valley’s preseason tournament.