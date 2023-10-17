 | Tue, Oct 17, 2023
NCAA president shifts focus to employment of college athletes

During a Senate hearing, NCAA President Charlie Baker shifted the focus of college sports’ need for federal legislation away from regulating how athletes can be compensated for their fame to the looming possibility of the players being deemed employees of their schools.

October 17, 2023 - 2:46 PM

FILE - NCAA president Charlie Baker speaks during the NCAA Convention, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in San Antonio. Baker is expected to testify in front of a Senate committee next week during the 10th hearing on Capitol Hill over the last three years on college sports. (AP Photo/Darren Abate, File)

At a Senate hearing Wednesday, NCAA President Charlie Baker shifted the focus of college sports’ need for federal legislation away from regulating how athletes can be compensated for their fame and toward the looming possibility of players being deemed employees of their schools.

Baker, Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick were among the witnesses appearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee, the 10th hearing on college sports to be held on Capitol Hill since 2020.

Baker said in his opening statement that college sports are “overdue for change.”

