 | Fri, Sep 22, 2023
NHL tries to grow game Down Under

The National Hockey League is trying to build on its first foray into the Southern Hemisphere — two preseason games between the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyote this weekend — by expanding its street hockey program to Australia. 

September 22, 2023 - 3:36 PM

Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard practices during the first day of training camp Thursday, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena, in Chicago. (Eileen T. Meslar/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — It’s a frequent — and most often frantic — high-pitched yell when kids playing street hockey in North America know their game is about to be interrupted.

“Car!” screams one of the players, and the nets at either end of the makeshift asphalt or cement “rink” are quickly — and most often begrudgingly — pulled to the side of the road to allow a vehicle to pass. Then the nets are back on the street and play with the often tattered hockey sticks and a battered tennis ball resumes — at least until the next car approaches.

If the National Hockey League has its way, youth in Australia — where it’s common to see cricket being played in parks and on quiet streets — will soon have an opportunity to do the same with a variation of North American street hockey.

