Padres, Phillies meet in wild NLCS

Right-hander Zack Wheeler is expected to start for the Phillies in Game 1, and 36-year-old Yu Darvish takes the mound for the Padres.

October 18, 2022 - 2:44 PM

San Diego, CA - October 17: Phillies' Jean Segura talks with Padres' Manny Machado during practice for the NLCS at Petco Park on Monday, October 17, 2022 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year.

Harper’s Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado’s San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It’s not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds.

“I think, honestly, we’ve got the two best teams going up against each other, and it’s going to be a fun week for sure,” said Machado, who had an MVP-caliber season as he carried the Padres in the absence of star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

