Norma Hunt passes away at 85 years old

Norma Hunt, the second wife of the late Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and the only woman to attend every Super Bowl, has died. She was 85. The Hunt family, which still owns the franchise, announced the passing of the Chiefs’ matriarch in a statement released by the team Sunday night.

June 5, 2023 - 3:13 PM

Norma Hunt poses at the Thanksgiving Tower in Dallas, on December 8, 2010. Hunt is the widow of Dallas entrepenuer and Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt. Lamar Hunt coined the term Super Bowl and Norma is one of a small group of women who have attended every Super Bowl. (Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News) 01232011xNEWS

The Hunt family, which still owns the franchise, announced the passing of the Chiefs’ matriarch in a statement released by the team Sunday night. No cause of death was given.

Norma Hunt was among the few to have attended every Super Bowl when she was present for the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

