 | Tue, May 23, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Nuggets put history to bed; head to first-ever NBA title series

After Nikola Jokic conjured his latest triple-double playoff masterpiece and Gordon blocked LeBron James’ shot at the buzzer, the Nuggets had torn up their franchise’s history with a clinching 113-111 victory. This often-overlooked franchise will be favored to win its first championship when the Nuggets get back on the court in nine days.

By

Sports

May 23, 2023 - 2:23 PM

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, right, and forward Anthony Davis, left, battle for a rebound with Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic during the second half of Game Two in the NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at Ball Arena on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Denver. Photo by Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Denver Nuggets played with disruption on their minds in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

Everybody on that tight-knit bench Monday night seemed to know their team had never reached the NBA Finals, had never swept a playoff opponent and had never beaten the Los Angeles Lakers in a postseason series. The Nuggets have given their fans comparatively little to cheer in their 47 seasons in the NBA, and they’ve rarely seized the basketball world’s attention despite a solid list of famous alumni.

But with their confidence soaring in the midst of a dominant playoff run, these Nuggets were determined to secure their latest bit of history Monday night. They kept that attitude even after LeBron James dropped a 31-point first half that could have made a lesser team with a 3-0 series lead start thinking about Game 5 back home.

Related
May 22, 2023
September 23, 2020
September 16, 2020
May 13, 2019
Most Popular