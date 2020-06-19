Ottawa snaps Indians’ 8-game winning streak; Iola earns split

The A Iola Indians had been perfect against Ottawa Post 60 until Thursday night.

The Indians had won their previous four meetings, but in game 1, Ottawa won 3-2. The Indians rebounded in the second leg, winning 8-4 to move their record to 13-4 on the year.

Ottawa took a one-run lead in the first, with the Indians leveled the score in the second. Maddox Johnson collected an RBI with a sacrifice fly to center field, which allowed Drake DeLaTorre to score.