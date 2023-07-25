 | Tue, Jul 25, 2023
Perez hits 200th homer as catcher; Royals beat Guardians 5-3 on road

Salvador Perez became the 10th player in major league history to hit 200 homers as a catcher and Ryan Yarbrough allowed one run in six innings, lifting the Kansas City Royals to a 5-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

July 25, 2023 - 2:54 PM

The Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring a first-inning run against the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium on June 13, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Salvador Perez became the 10th player in major league history to hit 200 homers as a catcher and Ryan Yarbrough allowed one run in six innings, lifting the Kansas City Royals to a 5-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.

Perez hit a two-run shot in the sixth off Logan Allen (4-3) to put Kansas City ahead 4-0. He has 240 total home runs in 12 seasons, all with the Royals. Hall of Famer Mike Piazza holds the big league record for homers as a catcher with 396.

“Every time we win and I hit a homer, I feel better,” said Perez, who didn’t know about the milestone until afterward. “I like to compete every day and do my best.”

