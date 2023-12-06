 | Wed, Dec 06, 2023
Perry trey lifts K-State

Tylor Perry hit a 3-pointer in the waning seconds of overtime as Kansas State nipped Villanova, 72-71, Tuesday. The win gives the Wildcats a four-game winning streak, the last three of which have come in overtime..

December 6, 2023 - 2:57 PM

Kansas State's Tylor Perry, middle, celebrates with his teammates after hitting the game winning 3-point shot against Villanova in overtime at Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Manhattan, Kansas. Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images/TNS

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Arthur Kaluma scored 26 points, Tylor Perry hit a step-back 3-pointer to cap the scoring with 3.9 seconds left and Kansas State beat Villanova 72-71 in overtime Tuesday night in the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle.

Kansas State (7-2) has won four games in the row, the last three in OT.

Jordan Longino kicked it out to Eric Dixon for a wide-open 3-pointer to give Villanova a four-point lead with 1:20 to play. David N’Guessar made a layup on the other end 32 seconds later before Longino missed a contested pull-up jumper with 25 seconds remaining. Tylor Perry — who had been 1 of 9 from behind the arc to that point — hit a step-back 3 to make it 72-71.

