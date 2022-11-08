Phillies out to prove World Series was just start

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper stepped off the team bus after it pulled up outside Citizens Bank Park and posed with fans for selfies — including a little kid who dressed like the Phillies slugger — and waved goodbye to the small party of fans.

With that, Harper walked away and into the offseason, one that could include surgery.

Harper’s need to address a balky right elbow that turned the right fielder into a designated hitter this season is one of the top priorities for the National League champions.