 | Tue, Nov 08, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Phillies out to prove World Series was just start

“This is sustainable, this type of winning atmosphere and winning team,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “This is a good taste to get these guys here in this moment."

By

Sports

November 8, 2022 - 2:48 PM

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs onto the field before the game against the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday in Philadelphia. Drew Hallowell/Getty Images/TNS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper stepped off the team bus after it pulled up outside Citizens Bank Park and posed with fans for selfies — including a little kid who dressed like the Phillies slugger — and waved goodbye to the small party of fans.

With that, Harper walked away and into the offseason, one that could include surgery.

Harper’s need to address a balky right elbow that turned the right fielder into a designated hitter this season is one of the top priorities for the National League champions.

Related
November 4, 2022
October 25, 2022
October 18, 2022
November 19, 2021
Most Popular