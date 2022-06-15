Program targets mental health — before it’s too late

FRISCO, Texas — None of the Pro Football Hall of Famers or mental health panelists who turned out Saturday night at the Star for the inaugural “Heroes of the Game” fundraiser mentioned Marion Barber III by name. Only a passing reference to something that happened “up the street.” A little ironic, but not surprising. Doctors aren’t even sure when the former Cowboys running back died, much less how or why. No use jumping to conclusions, apparently.

Not even if Barber’s sad story is exactly the kind that Pro Football Hall of Fame Behavioral Health tries to prevent.

Few athletes have been as candid about their own mental health issues as Charles Haley, or done more to help, but even he wouldn’t go there.