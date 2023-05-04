 | Thu, May 04, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Rodgers bonding with Jets teammates in Big Apple spotlight

Aaron Rodgers was sitting alone in the dark two months ago and pondering his future while many speculated about his next move. Now, the New York Jets quarterback is the toast of his new town, bonding with the Big Apple and his excited teammates.

By

Sports

May 4, 2023 - 1:38 PM

Aaron Rodgers smiles during his introductory news conference at the New York Jets headquarters on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Florham Park, N.J.

Aaron Rodgers was sitting alone in the dark two months ago, pondering his future while many speculated about his next move.

Now, the New York Jets quarterback is the toast of his new town, bonding with the Big Apple and his excited teammates.

“That’s a legend right there, that’s a Hall of Fame player,” wide receiver Garrett Wilson said Wednesday during a video call. “This is something 20 years from now, 30 years from now, I can tell my kids, ‘You know, I played with Aaron Rodgers.’ I try not to think about it too much at this point, you know, just because we’re going to work and he’s my teammate and that’s got to be the mindset.

Related
February 23, 2022
November 4, 2021
August 5, 2021
February 2, 2021
Most Popular