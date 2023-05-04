Rodgers bonding with Jets teammates in Big Apple spotlight

Aaron Rodgers was sitting alone in the dark two months ago, pondering his future while many speculated about his next move.

Now, the New York Jets quarterback is the toast of his new town, bonding with the Big Apple and his excited teammates.

“That’s a legend right there, that’s a Hall of Fame player,” wide receiver Garrett Wilson said Wednesday during a video call. “This is something 20 years from now, 30 years from now, I can tell my kids, ‘You know, I played with Aaron Rodgers.’ I try not to think about it too much at this point, you know, just because we’re going to work and he’s my teammate and that’s got to be the mindset.