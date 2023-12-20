 | Wed, Dec 20, 2023
Royals finalize deal with Renfro

The Kansas City Royals have been among the most active teams in baseball during the free agent signing period. Among the deals is a 2-year pact with Hunter Renfro, who is being counted on as a power-hitting outfielder.

December 20, 2023 - 2:43 PM

Hunter Renfroe of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Boston. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Renfroe and the Kansas City Royals finalized a $13 million, two-year contract Tuesday, filling the biggest offensive hole for a club that has spent heavily in free agency in an attempt to go from worst to first in the AL Central.

The power-hitting outfielder, who turns 32 next month, will get a $5.5 million salary from Kansas City for the upcoming season. Renfroe’s deal also includes a $7.5 million player option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout.

“They talent they’ve brought through the minor leagues and who they have in the major leagues right now is pretty spectacular,” Renfroe said, “and the guys they added this offseason made it a no-brainer for me. The way the Central is now, there is no doubt that we can contend in it.”

