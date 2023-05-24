 | Wed, May 24, 2023
Royals snap four-game skid; beat Tigers 4-1

By

Sports

May 24, 2023 - 2:29 PM

Mike Mayers (21) of the Kansas City Royals throws in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on May 23, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Maikel Garcia had three hits, an RBI and a run and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Mike Mayers allowed one run on six hits in 4 2/3 innings in his first start for the Royals. He struck out a career-high eight and walked one.

“I would have liked a couple more outs,” Mayers said. “We won — that’s all that matters. The bullpen pitched really well. The adrenaline in the big leagues is a little more taxing than the adrenaline in Triple-A.”

