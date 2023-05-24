Royals snap four-game skid; beat Tigers 4-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Maikel Garcia had three hits, an RBI and a run and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Mike Mayers allowed one run on six hits in 4 2/3 innings in his first start for the Royals. He struck out a career-high eight and walked one.

“I would have liked a couple more outs,” Mayers said. “We won — that’s all that matters. The bullpen pitched really well. The adrenaline in the big leagues is a little more taxing than the adrenaline in Triple-A.”