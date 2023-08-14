 | Mon, Aug 14, 2023
Spain and Sweden meet up in World Cup semifinal match 

Spain has never before advanced this far into the Women's World Cup and makes its first appearance in the semifinals against powerhouse Sweden. The Tuesday match in Auckland, New Zealand is the first appearance in the semifinals at a major tournament for Spain since the 1997 European Championships. 

August 14, 2023 - 2:21 PM

Lina Hurtig of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's winning penalty in the penalty shoot out during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match against the USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images/TNS)

SYDNEY (AP) — Spain failed to qualify for the first six editions of the Women’s World Cup, but once La Roja made the tournament in 2015 they’ve made a steady climb toward joining the global elite.

Spain scored its first point with a draw in its World Cup debut. Four years later, Spain advanced to the knockout round before it was eliminated by the U.S. team that went on to clinch a second consecutive championship.

Now in their third World Cup, the Spaniards have reached a new level and face Sweden in the first World Cup semifinal on Tuesday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

