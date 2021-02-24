Menu Search Log in

Texas rallies past KU in overtime

Kansas led by double digits at halftime, before Texas rallied to knock off the Jayhawks in overtime. It marked the first time the Longhorns have swept KU in basketball.

February 24, 2021 - 10:18 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Courtney Ramey scored 15 points and made two free throws with a minute left in overtime to give Texas the lead as the 14th-ranked Longhorns earned a regular-season sweep of No. 17 Kansas with a 75-72 win Tuesday night.

Kansas had a chance to tie after Ramey’s free throws, but Jalen Wilson lost the ball driving for a layup. Kai Jones made one free throw for Texas (14-6, 8-5 Big 12) with 5 seconds left for the final margin.

Ochai Ogbajai scored 17 points for Kansas (17-8, 11-6), which had its five-game win streak snapped. The Jayhawks lost to Texas twice in the regular season for the first time since the Big 12 went to round-robin play in 2011-2012. Texas’ 25-point win at Kansas on Jan. 2 was the Jayhawks’ worst home loss under coach Bill Self.

