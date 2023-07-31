This Women’s World Cup is one to remember 

SYDNEY (AP) — The Women’s World Cup is taking shape with shocks and highlights as it nears the end of the group stage.

Some players have established themselves as ones to watch, like Colombia star Linda Caicedo, who has made her team one of the tournament surprises. Colombia picked up an upset win over Germany, and Nigeria upset co-host Australia — just two of the games that showed the gap has closed at top level women’s soccer.

But co-host New Zealand was eliminated, and other big teams are in danger of not advancing headed into the final few days of group play.