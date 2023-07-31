 | Mon, Jul 31, 2023
This Women’s World Cup is one to remember 

The Women’s World Cup is taking shape with shocks and highlights as it nears the end of the group stage. Some players have established themselves as ones to watch, like Colombia star Linda Caicedo. But co-host New Zealand has been eliminated and others are at risk of not advancing headed into the final few days of group play

The United States' USA's Sophia Smith (11) celebrates scoring her team's second goal against Vietnam during a World Cup group match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

SYDNEY (AP) — The Women’s World Cup is taking shape with shocks and highlights as it nears the end of the group stage.

Some players have established themselves as ones to watch, like Colombia star Linda Caicedo, who has made her team one of the tournament surprises. Colombia picked up an upset win over Germany, and Nigeria upset co-host Australia — just two of the games that showed the gap has closed at top level women’s soccer.

But co-host New Zealand was eliminated, and other big teams are in danger of not advancing headed into the final few days of group play.

