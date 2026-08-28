 | Fri, Aug 28, 2026
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Titans face tough season opener

The Southern Coffey County Titans open the season against one of the area's best six-man programs next Friday.

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Sports

August 28, 2026 - 3:24 PM

Joshua Snuder, SCCHS senior running back, carries the ball during practice Thursday in Le Roy. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

LE ROY — The Southern Coffey County Titans will forgo a jamboree and instead focus on a tough opening week opponent in the Marais des Cygnes Valley Trojans.

Despite falling to the Trojans 54-6 last season, the Titans have a rekindled sense of confidence coming into 2026 thanks to an influx of new and returning players.

“We have a lot of people who haven’t played since freshman year or eighth grade,” SCC coach Zach Mason said. “We’re building an interest, a culture, and something everyone wants to be a part of. A lot of our size just came from maturing. We…

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