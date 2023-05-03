 | Wed, May 03, 2023
Triple Crown’s Secretariat lives on 50 years later

Secretariat had an unusually large heart, an engine that propelled him to a Triple Crown sweep 50 years ago. The colt nicknamed Big Red remains the heartbeat of an industry that has yet to see such dominance on and off the track replicated.

May 3, 2023 - 2:57 PM

Secretariat approaches the finish line to win the 1973 Belmont Stakes by a record 31 lengths. Many consider the performance to be the greatest ever by a thoroughbred. His Triple Crown was the first in 25 years. (Bob Coglianese/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS)

His name recognition, even among those who don’t follow sports, is still strong 34 years after his death, and eight of his descendants will run in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, including early 3-1 favorite Forte.

“He’s still the bar to me,” said Bob Baffert, who trained Triple Crown winners American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018. “I still ask strangers, ‘Who’s the best horse you ever heard of?’ and I’m hoping they say Pharoah. They say Secretariat.”

