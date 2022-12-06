 | Tue, Dec 06, 2022
Verlander, Turner agree to deals as winter meetings heat up

Justin Verlander departs Houston to step in for Jacob deGrom, who left New York after nine seasons when he agreed to a five-year contract with Texas last week. Trea Turner joins a Philadelphia team that made it to the World Series this year before losing to Verlander and the Astros.

Sports

December 6, 2022 - 1:47 PM

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander during the first inning of Game 1.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander is going to the New York Mets. Trea Turner has agreed to a blockbuster deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. There are three more high-profile shortstops in free agency, along with ace pitcher Carlos Rodón.

And one big slugger looms above the whole market.

Baseball’s first winter meetings since 2019 kicked into high gear Monday when Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year deal with New York, and Turner joined Philadelphia for a $300 million, 11-year contract. Clayton Kershaw also returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a $20 million, one-year deal.

