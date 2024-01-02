 | Tue, Jan 02, 2024
Washington offense too much for Longhorns

The Washington Huskies, in their last season with the Pac-12, earned a bid to the College Football Playoff championship game. A 37-31 win over Texas came courtesy of quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s 430 passing yards.

The tipped pass falls into the hands of Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk who scores in the second quarter to give the Huskies a short-lived 21-14 lead over Texas. The second-ranked University of Washington Huskies played the third-ranked Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl, the semifinal game of the College Football Playoffs, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, at the Superdome, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times/TNS

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The remarkable comeback story of Michael Penix Jr. is a victory away from a perfect ending for Washington.

Penix passed for 430 yards and two touchdowns, and the Huskies held off Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl on Monday night to advance to the College Football Playoff title game, earning both the sixth-year quarterback with two surgically repaired knees and the beleaguered Pac-12 a chance to go out a champion.

The second-ranked Huskies (14-0) will face No. 1 Michigan next Monday night in Houston with a 21-game winning streak, looking for their first national championship since 1991 and the Pac-12’s first since Southern California in 2004.

