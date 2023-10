MORAN — The Marmaton Valley High volleyball team swept Pleasanton and Chetopa while its JV squad beat out Pleasanton in a best-of-five matchup on Tuesday night.

Marmaton Valley (9-22-4) knocked out Chetopa in two sets, 25-16 and 25-15.

Piper Barney scored a team-high 10 points in the first set and Khiana Haynes scored a team-high seven points in the second set.