MORAN — Marmaton Valley’s dynamic duo — junior teammates Jaedon Granere and Brayden Lawson — led the way to the Wildcats’ first win of the season Friday.

Granere led with 20 points, followed by Lawson with 16 as Marmaton Valley toppled Madison 50-39.

The win comes in the final round of Marmaton Valley’s preseason tournament.