 | Fri, Aug 11, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Women’s Word Cup: Spain edges Netherlands 2-1

Salma Paralluelo scored deep in extra time to give Spain a 2-1 win over the Netherlands and a spot in the Women's World Cup semifinals for the first time. The 19-year-old forward struck in the 111th minute of an epic quarterfinal match between European soccer heavyweights. 

By

Sports

August 11, 2023 - 3:00 PM

Netherlands' Damaris Egurrola, right, and Spain's Jennifer Hermoso compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Jorge Vilda was more interested in the aftermath back in Spain if his team won its Women’s World Cup quarterfinal than he was about a rattling 5.0 magnitude earthquake that shook Wellington an hour before kickoff against Netherlands.

Salma Paralluelo was unshaken by the tremblor or the high-pressure stakes, scoring late in extra time Friday to give Spain a 2-1 victory and a place in the Women’s World Cup semifinals for the first time.

“We were so concentrated,” Spain coach Vilda said, recalling how his team prepared for the game even as the ground shook. “Yes, it was a middle (moderate) shake, an earthquake, but not today. The earthquake was the victory of Spain.”

Related
July 27, 2023
July 1, 2019
June 28, 2019
June 24, 2019
Most Popular