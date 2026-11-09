Tri-Valley completes greenhouse renovations

Grant funding and community support play a critical role
Tri-Valley’s 2,200 sq. ft. greenhouse is used for horticultural therapy and assists in helping participants learn a variety of vocational skills. Courtesy photo
Published: November 9, 2026
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Grant funding and community support play a critical role

With help from Frontier Farm Credit, Tri-Valley Developmental Services recently renovated their Fort Scott greenhouse. Grant funds through the Frontier Farm Credit Working Here Fund Grant and donations from the Fort Scott Community enabled Tri-Valley to replace paneling and windows on the 20-year-old greenhouse. 

“Thanks to the generosity of Farm Credit Services of America, Frontier Farm Credit, and the Fort Scott community, our renovated greenhouse will continue to sustain our horticultural program,” said Bill Fiscus, Tri-Valley’s CEO. 

“Since its inception, the greenhouse has provided hands-on training to not only individuals served by Tri-Valley, but the community at large. It is our hope that our greenhouse and horticultural program will have continued success and increased community inclusion for the foreseeable future,” he said.

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