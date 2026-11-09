Growing grateful hearts

A grateful child is more likely to notice the kindness of others and, in turn, share kindness themselves.
Kindess is taught, writes Jennifer Terrell, the 4-H Youth Development Agent for KSU’s Southwind Extension District. As adults, it’s our responsibility to be examples of kindness, responsibility and respect. Photo by UNSPLASH
by Jennifer Terrell Southwind Extension
Published: November 9, 2026
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A grateful child is more likely to notice the kindness of others and, in turn, share kindness themselves.

November has always felt like a month that invites us to slow down. The busy harvest season is winding down, the days are getting shorter, and many of us begin looking forward to gathering around a table with family and friends. It’s also a time when we’re reminded to count our blessings and reflect on all we have to be thankful for.

As I think about thankfulness this month, I am reminded that gratitude isn’t something we’re born knowing how to do. Like kindness, responsibility, and respect, it’s something children learn from the adults around them.

Kids are always watching us. They notice how we respond when things don’t go our way. They hear how we talk about our jobs, our neighbors, and our communities. They see whether we focus on what we don’t have or appreciate what we do. The lessons we teach about gratitude often come from our actions more than our words.

Jennifer Terrell Southwind Extension

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