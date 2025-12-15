Checking for silent radon threat

One in four homes in Kansas has elevated radon levels. January is Radon Action Month, making it the perfect time to learn more about this dangerous gas.

Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers — and you can’t see, smell, or taste it — making it impossible to detect without testing. It naturally seeps up from the soil and can accumulate in your home without you even knowing.

Take action this winter to protect your home and loved ones. Radon test kits are available for $9 at your local extension office in Iola, Erie, Fort Scott, or Yates Center.

Learn more by joining a free Radon 101 Webinar (30 minutes) on one of the following dates:

• Jan. 6: Noon

• Jan. 13: 2 p.m.

• Feb. 3: 6 p.m.

Register for the webinar at https://shorturl.at/B1jCa.

For more information, call Tara at 620-244-3826.