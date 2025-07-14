Stay safe while having fun in the summer sun

Enjoying time outdoors is important for our health and well-being, but it’s just as important to protect your skin while you’re at it.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer worldwide, and the statistics are eye-opening: 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. It affects people of all ages, skin tones, and genders. Melanoma, the most dangerous form, claims the lives of nearly 20 Americans every day.

Whether you’re working or playing outside, make sun safety part of your daily routine to reduce the risk of skin damage, premature aging, and skin cancer.

Sunscreen tips

• Choose a broad spectrum, water resistant 30 SPF sunscreen.

• Do not use expired sunscreen.

• Use enough sunscreen to cover all exposed areas. Focus on the face, nose, ears, shoulders, feet, hands, back, arms, and even the back of your knees. Wide brimmed hats are encouraged, but if you’re not wearing a hat, be sure to apply sunscreen to your scalp.

• Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes before going outdoors. It takes time for your skin to absorb the sunscreen to protect you.

• Reapply sunscreen at least every 2 hours. With each application, use at least a golf ball sized amount.

• Thoroughly rub in spray sunscreen. Spray the sunscreen into your palm, then apply it to your face and ears.

Early detection is key for skin cancer

You know your body best. By examining your skin monthly, and looking for anything new or unusual, you can catch potentially dangerous conditions when they are still treatable. Check your underarms, both sides of your arms, tops and palms of hands, in between fingers, and under your fingernails. Utilize a hand mirror to look at hard to see portions of your body. The American Cancer Society recommends specifically looking for:

• New, growing, or changing growth, a spot, or bump on the skin;

• A sore that bleeds and/or doesn’t heal after several weeks;

• Rough or scaly red patches which may crust or bleed;

• Wart-like growths;

• A mole (or other spot on the skin) that’s new or changing in size, shape, or color;

• A mole with an odd shape, irregular borders, or areas of different colors.

Next steps

• Perform a monthly self-examination and look for anything on your skin. Schedule an appointment and visit your doctor or dermatologist immediately if you notice anything new, changing, or unusual on your skin.