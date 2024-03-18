True self-care

During our most recent family movie night, we watched one of my favorites: “Encanto.” At one point in the movie, a character who has been gifted supernatural strength confesses that she fears she will crumble under the weight of all that is expected from her. Although she accomplishes amazing things, it never feels like enough. She never feels like she, herself, is enough.

Popular culture suggests she should prioritize “self-care,” which is usually represented by manicures or massages and long soaks in the tub, or perhaps half an hour of meditation or spin class.

Now, to be clear, I’m a big fan of massages and getting my nails done, and I spend a lot of my professional time nagging people about exercise, as my patients can certainly attest. But I’d suggest this perspective on self-care is at best incomplete. Protecting your mental well-being goes well beyond little escapes, and even beyond tending to your physical health.