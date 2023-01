After a five-year absence, Allen County will have its first delinquent property tax sale this spring.

County Counselor Bob Johnson gave commissioners an update Tuesday on plans for the sale, which he expects to take place in late March or April. Properties with egregious delinquent taxes will be auctioned.

“Money from the sale goes toward taxes, but generally the slate is wiped clean and you get a new owner who is going to pay taxes,” Johnson told commissioners.