Courthouse goes green with gratitude

The Allen County Courthouse is going green, again, to honor veterans.

This is the second year Allen County will participate in a national effort, Operation Greenlight. The courthouse will be outfitted with green spotlights from Oct. 30 until Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Commissioners also agreed to pass a resolution expressing their “respect, admiration and the utmost gratitude for all of the men and women who have selflessly served our country and this community in the Armed Forces.” The proclamation also recognizes the stress and challenges veterans face in a transition to civilian life.