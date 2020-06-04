Funding cuts expected for Kansas schools

Kansas school districts are trying to budget for some pretty big unknowns right now.

No one knows if it will even be safe to have students in schools in August, and everyone’s worried about the $650 million hole COVID-19 blew in the state’s budget. Administrators are worried that if the state’s economy doesn’t rebound soon, they’ll have to make deep cuts in the middle of next school year.

“There’s not a superintendent that isn’t preparing for something like that,” said Glen Suppes, the superintendent of the Smoky Valley Public Schools in Lindsborg. “We continue to hear optimism from (state education) Commissioner Randy Watson, and that schools are a priority for the governor.