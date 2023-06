Throngs of festival-goers were treated to a food, games and plenty of fun Saturday for the annual LaHarpe Days celebration. FunService of KC, LLC provided an assortment of carnival rides, including The Revenge, which drew raves from the youngsters who rode in the kiddie carnival.

FunService of KC, LLC provided an assortment of carnival rides, including The Revenge, which drew raves from the youngsters who rode in the kiddie carnival at LaHarpe Day. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register