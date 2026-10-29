A captivating tale of love and loss
Allen Community College offers a unique — and hauntingly beautiful — stage production based on an oft-told story from Greek mythology. “Eurydice” premiers Friday evening at the ACC Theatre.
In Greek mythology, the story of Orpheus and Eurydice is one of love and loss, along with doses of heroism and doubt.
In most tellings, Orpheus, a talented musician, must use his powerful music to rescue his lost love, Eurydice, from the underworld.
(Contemporary fans are most likely familiar with the story through the smash play, “Hadestown.”)
Richard Luken
Richard has been a part of the Register family since 1994. Richard covers general news and, on occasion, sports. A native of Moran, Richard came to the paper while still a student at Allen Community College. With mentors former publisher Emerson Lynn Jr. and former veteran reporter Bob Johnson at the ready, Richard learned how to be a star reporter. Over the span of his 28 years his news beats have included school board meetings for Districts 257 and 258, as well as Allen Community College trustee meetings. He’s also routinely covered city council meetings for Iola, Humboldt, LaHarpe and Moran. He’s covered floods, wrecks, true crime — everything from heart-warming to heart-breaking stories. For his work, Richard has consistently won top awards in statewide competitions year after year. Outside the office, he enjoys sports, reading and keeping up with the kids and grandkids.
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