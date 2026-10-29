Coping with rare illness extends well beyond dinner table
A simple meal can be a foreboding experience for those with alpha-gal syndrome, a tick-borne condition that can restrict the food they eat and products they use.
For Dorothy Sparks, a slice of cheese, a body lotion or even a hair appointment all carry life-threatening risks since her diagnosis of alpha-gal in July 2023.
Sparks, executive director of Hope Unlimited in Iola, was diagnosed after a persistent rash, exhaustion and stomach pain led her to seek medical care. Three years later, Sparks is still learning to navigate the condition.
And she is far from the only person in southeast Kansas facing those challenges.
Sarah Haney
Sarah joined the Register in November 2023. With 13 years of experience in journalism, she is a 2009 graduate of Cottey College, in Nevada, Mo with a degree in English. Upon graduating, she began her career in journalism at her hometown paper in 2010. Over the next 13 years (and a brief hiatus to Fayetteville, Ark.), she worked her way up to the position of editor and enjoyed the connections she built within her community. Sarah is a member of Rotary Club International and the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She enjoys reading, listening to her vinyl records, and spending time with family and friends.
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