Happy (haunted) trails to you
Iola High School’s junior class is hosted a Haunted Trail fundraiser at the west trailhead of Lehigh Portland State Park Saturday night, starting at 7:30. The event will include a short (and scary) hike, along with hot dogs, chips, cider and popcorn.
Jordyn Spillman plans to offer some spooky fun Saturday evening at the Lehigh Portland Trail.
Spillman is spearheading an Iola High School junior class fundraiser with a haunted trail walk on Halloween Night.
She and a group of nearly 20 classmates and friends will gather near the west trailhead on South Washington Street from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Richard Luken
Richard has been a part of the Register family since 1994. Richard covers general news and, on occasion, sports. A native of Moran, Richard came to the paper while still a student at Allen Community College. With mentors former publisher Emerson Lynn Jr. and former veteran reporter Bob Johnson at the ready, Richard learned how to be a star reporter. Over the span of his 28 years his news beats have included school board meetings for Districts 257 and 258, as well as Allen Community College trustee meetings. He’s also routinely covered city council meetings for Iola, Humboldt, LaHarpe and Moran. He’s covered floods, wrecks, true crime — everything from heart-warming to heart-breaking stories. For his work, Richard has consistently won top awards in statewide competitions year after year. Outside the office, he enjoys sports, reading and keeping up with the kids and grandkids.
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