 | Wed, May 27, 2026
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Council calls off meeting

The Iola City Council meeting Tuesday was canceled after too many members were absent, leaving too few present for a quorum.

By

Local News

May 27, 2026 - 2:12 PM

Iola City Hall Register file photo

Tuesday’s planned Iola City Council meeting wound up being a no-go, when too many members announced they would be unable to attend.

With only three Council members on hand — Mark Peters, Nich Lohman and Joelle Shallah — that meant there was not enough for a quorum to open the meeting.

Absent were members Doug Kerr, Jonathan Wells, Max Grundy, Kim Peterson and Jeremiah Ivy.

Topics to be discussed, including partnering with Thrive Allen County on a potential housing grant application with the Patterson Family Foundation, will be held later.

The next meeting is at 6 p.m. June 8 at the Riverside Park Community Building.

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