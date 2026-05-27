Council calls off meeting

Tuesday’s planned Iola City Council meeting wound up being a no-go, when too many members announced they would be unable to attend.

With only three Council members on hand — Mark Peters, Nich Lohman and Joelle Shallah — that meant there was not enough for a quorum to open the meeting.

Absent were members Doug Kerr, Jonathan Wells, Max Grundy, Kim Peterson and Jeremiah Ivy.

Topics to be discussed, including partnering with Thrive Allen County on a potential housing grant application with the Patterson Family Foundation, will be held later.

The next meeting is at 6 p.m. June 8 at the Riverside Park Community Building.