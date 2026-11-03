Savonburg to celebrate

Savonburg has a variety of activities planned Saturday, including a flag retirement ceremony with Iola Boy Scouts, bingo games, a bike parade and free hog feed.
Published: November 3, 2026
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Savonburg has a variety of activities planned Saturday, including a flag retirement ceremony with Iola Boy Scouts, bingo games, a bike parade and free hog feed.

SAVONBURG — Saturday will begin with a flag retirement ceremony, end with a hog roast and feature all sorts of fun in between.

The Savonburg Community Empowerment Committee has scheduled an assortment of activities through the afternoon.

The activities begin at 2 p.m. with the flag retirement ceremony. 

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