Making it count
Polling places were still open until 7 p.m. Tuesday, where voters were set to decide the fate of a proposed sales tax to support Allen County EMS, as well as a laundry list of statewide races.
Published: November 3, 2026
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Polling places were still open until 7 p.m. Tuesday, where voters were set to decide the fate of a proposed sales tax to support Allen County EMS, as well as a laundry list of statewide races.
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