Leading from the heart
Humboldt Elementary School Principal Staci Hudlin is one of four finalists for Kansas Elementary School Principal of the Year. The winner will be announced Wednesday at the Kansas Principals Association’s annual conference in Wichita.
HUMBOLDT — In her work as Humboldt Elementary School principal, Staci Hudlin is guided by a simple goal.
“From day one, my goal has been for students and adults to love coming to Humboldt Elementary School,” she said. “I lead from my heart. Relationships are big for me. I want to make sure people know that I care about them more than a test score or head count. Our families need to trust that when they send their kids here, they’re going to be taken care of.”
Hudlin has been recognized for such compassion, recently named the 2027 Kansas Area 2 Elementary Principal of the Year. She’s one of four finalists; the statewide winner will be announced Wednesday evening at the Kansas Principals Association’s annual conference in Wichita.
Tim Stauffer, Register managing editor
Tim Stauffer came to The Iola Register in 2018, becoming the fifth generation of his family to work at the small-town newspaper. Tim graduated with honors from the University of Kansas in 2007 and subsequently served for one year as an AmeriCorps volunteer in Seattle, providing GED instruction at Youthcare’s Orion Center. He then served 2.5 years as a Peace Corps volunteer in El Salvador. After his time as a Peace Corps volunteer, Tim received his MA in English Education from New York University, graduating with distinction. He then taught high school English for 5.5 years at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas. While teaching, he completed the Hollyhock Fellowship Program through the Stanford Center to Support Excellence in Teaching. Tim and his wife Violeta have two children.
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