Speaker: ‘I like Ike’
Speaker Bill Nix brought President Dwight D. Eisenhower to life Monday through a series of biographical notes and other vignettes, as part of his presentation to the Allen County Historical Society.
Mixing bits of biographical data with vignettes about his life and times, Bill Nix brought Dwight D. Eisenhower to life Monday for the Allen County Historical Society’s fall meeting.
Nix, of Lenexa, served up a first-person recounting of Eisenhower, one of the most influential figures of the 20th century.
And while he was born in Texas, he is known to most everyone as a native Kansan through and through.
Richard Luken
Richard has been a part of the Register family since 1994. Richard covers general news and, on occasion, sports. A native of Moran, Richard came to the paper while still a student at Allen Community College. With mentors former publisher Emerson Lynn Jr. and former veteran reporter Bob Johnson at the ready, Richard learned how to be a star reporter. Over the span of his 28 years his news beats have included school board meetings for Districts 257 and 258, as well as Allen Community College trustee meetings. He’s also routinely covered city council meetings for Iola, Humboldt, LaHarpe and Moran. He’s covered floods, wrecks, true crime — everything from heart-warming to heart-breaking stories. For his work, Richard has consistently won top awards in statewide competitions year after year. Outside the office, he enjoys sports, reading and keeping up with the kids and grandkids.
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