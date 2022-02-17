MV cuts business classes

MORAN — With enrollment numbers dwindling, Marmaton Valley High School will no longer offer a number of business classes.

“It was a tough decision to make,” USD 256 Superintendent of Schools Kim Ensminger said. “We tried to entice students to take the business courses, but there just wasn’t enough interest. We couldn’t justify the numbers to maintain that position.”

Eliminating the courses also puts business instructor Rayna Kidd out of a job at the conclusion of the school year.