MORAN — Halie Luken, a speech, drama and Spanish teacher at Marmaton Valley High School, remembers when she proved the existence of Santa Claus.

She was around age 11, and her mom, Jackie Walls, was pregnant with her little sister. They lived in LaHarpe, just a few blocks from Halie’s Uncle Richard.

Traditions are important to her mom’s side, the Lukens. They celebrate on Christmas Eve with a big family gathering.