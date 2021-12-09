 | Thu, Dec 09, 2021
‘Americans always rebuild’

President Biden, in Kansas City Wednesday, touted the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law last month. He described the bill as a "blue collar blueprint."

December 9, 2021 - 10:00 AM

President Joe Biden visits Kansas City to tout the new infrastructure law, speaking at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority's bus facility, Wednesday. Photo by (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority to tout the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill he signed into law last month, expected to bring billions in spending on roads and bridges, clean water, public transportation, high speed internet and more to Kansas and Missouri.

The president said investments amount to a “blue collar blueprint” for rebuilding the country, providing more good-paying jobs and economic opportunities, 95% of which don’t require a college degree.

For the better part of the 20th century, the United States became a global leader through “our willingness to invest in ourselves,” he said, citing the space race and the dawn of the internet. Now, he said, China and the rest of the world are catching up and moving beyond.

