Biden to visit Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Kansas City on Wednesday to promote his new infrastructure bill, the White House announced Saturday.

The White House did not specify the location of the president’s visit. It is Biden’s first visit to the Kansas City area as president. He was last in Kansas City in March 2020 while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Nov. 15. It contains money for roads, bridges, broadband, water systems and a shift to electrical vehicles.