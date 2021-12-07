 | Tue, Dec 07, 2021
Biden to visit Kansas City

President Biden will be in Kansas City Wednesday to tout his new infrastructure bill. It will be Biden's first visit as president.

By

State News

December 7, 2021 - 10:38 AM

President Joe Biden held fast to getting Congress to pass an infrastructure bill. Photo by (Max Ortiz/The Detroit News/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Kansas City on Wednesday to promote his new infrastructure bill, the White House announced Saturday.

The White House did not specify the location of the president’s visit. It is Biden’s first visit to the Kansas City area as president. He was last in Kansas City in March 2020 while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Nov. 15. It contains money for roads, bridges, broadband, water systems and a shift to electrical vehicles.

