Back to square one: GOP drops Jordan as speaker nominee

A third unsuccessful vote to instill Jim Jordan as speaker of the US House of Representatives led Republicans Friday to drop his nomination. That leaves the GOP back at square one to find a replacement after voting Kevin McCarthy out of the speakership earlier this month.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) sits in the House chamber after the House of Representatives failed to elevate Jordan to Speaker of the House for the third time in the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 20, 2023, in Washington, D.C. After Jordan failed in three consecutive votes for Speaker, House Republican's will meet to discuss the next steps for their nominee for Speaker after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted from the speakership on October 4. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans dropped Rep. Jim Jordan on Friday as their nominee for House speaker, making the decision during a closed-door session after the hard-edged ally of Donald Trump failed badly on a third ballot for the gavel.

Afterward, Jordan said simply of his colleagues, “We put the question to them, they made a different decision.”

The hard-charging Judiciary Committee chairman said House Republicans now need to come together and “figure out who our speaker is going to be.”

