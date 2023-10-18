 | Wed, Oct 18, 2023
Jordan still short of votes for House speaker

A stalemate continues as Jim Jordan, Republican nominee for speaker of the House of Representatives, came up short a second time. Some lawmakers have begun exploring other options, such as giving speaker-pro-tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry more power to open the House and conduct routine business.

By

National News

October 18, 2023 - 1:53 PM

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) walks through a hallway at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 18, 2023, in Washington, DC. Jordan failed in his bid to become Speaker of the House on Tuesday after all Democrats and 20 members of his own party declined to vote for him. The House has been without an elected leader since Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted from the speakership on October 4 in a move led by a small group of conservative members of his own party. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan failed again Wednesday on a crucial second ballot to become House speaker, the hard-fighting ally of Donald Trump losing even more GOP colleagues who are refusing to give him the gavel.

Next steps were highly uncertain as angry, frustrated Republicans looked at other options. A bipartisan group of lawmakers floated an extraordinary plan — to give the interim speaker-pro-tempore, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., more power to reopen the immobilized House and temporarily conduct routine business.

What was clear was that Jordan’s path to become House speaker was almost certainly lost. He was opposed by 22 Republicans, two more than he lost in first round voting the day before.

