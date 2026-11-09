How will balance of power shift with new Congress?
Democrats will control both houses of Congress when they are sworn in next January. Will conflicts with President Trump get in the way of legislating?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in Congress are preparing to flex their soon-to-be majorities in opposition to some of President Donald Trump’s marquee education policies, starting with the dismantling of the U.S. Education Department. But with Trump threatening to use his veto power, they may be limited to opening investigations and using federal funding as leverage.
The White House has given no sign of backing away from its campaigns to close the department and to end diversity, equity and inclusion policies. But Democrats are preparing to use their oversight and appropriations powers to push back against Trump administration decisions that have reverberated through schools and universities.
Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia, the top Democrat on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, said he plans to “leave no rock unturned” as he takes the helm of the panel’s investigative powers, which include authority to issue subpoenas and hold hearings.
The Associated Press
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