Park patrol

Kirstyn Murrow picks up a flag near the swings at the LaHarpe City Park. The flag notes where students found cigarette butts. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Humboldt High School’s RESIST Chapter descended on LaHarpe Wednesday to scan the city’s parks for evidence of tobacco use. Students collected cigarette butts and evidence of vaping equpment, using flags to note where they were found. The goal is to approach the city council and ask to make the park tobacco free. The effort was coordinated by Thrive Allen County and made possible by a Chronic Disease Risk Reduction grant through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.